Tsonga upsets 10th seed Berrettini in Paris

VIDEO - Paris Masters 2019: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga upsets 10th seed Matteo Berrettini
See moreSee less
Tennis
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets72 views • Just now
Shot of the season? Unbelievable 'tweener in doubles final295 views • 28/10/2019 at 22:03
Tsonga upsets 10th seed Berrettini in Paris17 views • Just now
‘No, no, no’ – Newly-married Nadal dismisses talk of honeymoon6,268 views • 28/10/2019 at 15:47
Cavendish beaten by Stroetinga in elimination final136 views • 24/10/2019 at 10:15
Murray's remarkable comeback continues1,805 views • 21/10/2019 at 14:45
Highlights - Murray beats Wawrinka to win European Open, breaks down in tears7,038 views • 20/10/2019 at 19:57
Highlights as Bencic beats home favourite to win title in Moscow261 views • 21/10/2019 at 00:58
Emotional Murray reacts to European Open win - 'I didn't expect to be in this position at all'1,373 views • 20/10/2019 at 20:49
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers
‘Magical snooker’ – Bingham roars back to crush Selby
Referee books Kaka… so she can do something very odd
Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’
'You won’t see that very often!' – Bingham gets very lucky
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets