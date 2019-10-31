Tennis > Paris Masters

VIDEO - Paris Masters 2019 - Rafael Nadal beats Adrian Mannarino in straight sets

Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets
59 views | 01:07
SNTV

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the Paris Masters with a hard fought 7-5, 6-4 win against France's Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos