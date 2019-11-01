Tennis > Paris Masters

VIDEO - Paris Masters : Djokovic v Tsitsipas - highlights

Paris Masters : Djokovic v Tsitsipas - highlights
76 views | 00:51
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Novak Djokovic in action during his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos