Highlights - Nadal eases past Wawrinka in Paris

VIDEO - Tennis news - Highlights - Rafael Nadal eases past Stan Wawrinka in Paris
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights - Nadal eases past Wawrinka in Paris113 views • 7 minutes ago
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets459 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: Dimitrov sees off Thiem for loss of just five games663 views • 15 hours ago
Watch: Djokovic grits his teeth to beat Edmund in Paris50 views • 11 hours ago
Tsitsipas sets up Djokovic clash with De Minaur win322 views • 12 hours ago
Shot of the season? Unbelievable 'tweener in doubles final314 views • 28/10/2019 at 22:03
Tsonga upsets 10th seed Berrettini in Paris318 views • 21 hours ago
‘No, no, no’ – Newly-married Nadal dismisses talk of honeymoon6,448 views • 28/10/2019 at 15:47
Cavendish beaten by Stroetinga in elimination final139 views • 24/10/2019 at 10:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers
‘Magical snooker’ – Bingham roars back to crush Selby
Referee books Kaka… so she can do something very peculiar
Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’
'You won’t see that very often!' – Bingham gets very lucky
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets