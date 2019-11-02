Tennis > Paris Masters

Tennis video - Novak Djokovic eases past Grigor Dimitrov to make sixth final at Paris Masters

Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to make sixth final at Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 with an impressive performance on Saturday.
