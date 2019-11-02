Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to make sixth final at Paris Masters

Tennis video - Novak Djokovic eases past Grigor Dimitrov to make sixth final at Paris Masters
See moreSee less
Tennis
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to make sixth final at Paris Masters72 views • Just now
Highlights - Nadal eases past Wawrinka in Paris1,135 views • Yesterday at 09:51
Nadal beats Mannarino in straight sets788 views • 31/10/2019 at 13:01
Watch: Djokovic grits his teeth to beat Edmund in Paris80 views • 31/10/2019 at 23:09
Shot of the season? Unbelievable 'tweener in doubles final332 views • 28/10/2019 at 22:03
Tsonga upsets 10th seed Berrettini in Paris404 views • 31/10/2019 at 13:03
‘No, no, no’ – Newly-married Nadal dismisses talk of honeymoon6,570 views • 28/10/2019 at 15:47
Paris Masters : Djokovic v Tsitsipas - highlights747 views • 21 hours ago
Cavendish beaten by Stroetinga in elimination final143 views • 24/10/2019 at 10:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘We need to sort VAR’ - Klopp rages after Villa win
John Higgins fights backs at the World Open
Man Utd v Barcelona for £100m-rated Inter striker - Euro Papers
'It's obvious it's too much' - Klopp concerned about upcoming fixture schedule
'The coaches have done great' - Solskjaer explains United's upturn in form
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh produces ‘miracle’ four-cushion escape