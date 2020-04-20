Tennis

VIDEO - Relive some of Alexander Zverev's best and most memorable moments

Relive some of Alexander Zverev's best and most memorable moments
11 views | 02:16
#StarsBirthday

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Alexander Zverev turned 23 on Monday – to celebrate Eurosport put together some of his most memorable moments.
See moreSee less

#StarsBirthday


View moreMore videos of #StarsBirthday
More videos