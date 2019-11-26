Federer and Zverev set tennis attendance record with exhibition in Mexico City

VIDEO - Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev set tennis attendance record with exhibition in Mexico City
See moreSee less
Tennis
Murray - If I can get through five sets in Australia I can challenge at Grand Slams again24 views • 20 minutes ago
Federer and Zverev set tennis attendance record with exhibition in Mexico City61 views • 15 minutes ago
Watch the moment Nadal seals Davis Cup triumph for Spain5,519 views • 24/11/2019 at 21:43
Rafael Nadal and his Spain team-mates get their hands on the Davis Cup458 views • Yesterday at 14:44
Highlights: Nadal completes perfect Davis Cup with final win7,027 views • 24/11/2019 at 21:53
Nadal hits outrageous passing shot to stun Shapovalov2,746 views • 24/11/2019 at 21:45
Highlights: Bautista Agut battles past Auger-Aliassime for Spain lead1,205 views • 24/11/2019 at 19:54
'I could not be happier' - Nadal delighted to overcome adversity to win Davis Cup1,362 views • Yesterday at 12:47
Shakira headlines Davis Cup final ceremony in style3,504 views • 24/11/2019 at 17:05
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Zidane and Hazard defy PSG warning to continue Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe - Euro Papers
Murray - If I can get through five sets in Australia I can challenge at Grand Slams again
Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe'
How Britain's Ben Maher became the Champion of Champions in stunning fashion
Mourinho: Don't need Zlatan when you have Kane
Jose on Eriksen future: Only me, Amazon and Christian know!