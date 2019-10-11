Tennis > Shanghai Masters

VIDEO - 'Next question' - Roger Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction

'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction
1,236 views | 01:14
Eurosport

30 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

After losing his trade-mark cool and being awarded a point-deduction by the chair umpire during his defeat to Alexander Zverev on Friday, Roger Federer was also uncharacteristically tetchy during his post-match press conference.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos