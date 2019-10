Djokovic says Tsitsipas 'definitely' has No 1 potential

Tennis > Shanghai Masters Tennis video - Novak Djokovic says Stefanos Tsitsipas 'definitely' has No 1 potential

250 views | 00:39

Eurosport 22 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago 0

0

After losing to the Greek at the Shanghai Masters on Friday, Novak Djokovic says Stefanos Tsitsipas 'definitely' has World No 1 potential.