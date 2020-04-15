Tennis

VIDEO - Simona Halep: Players 'must be asked' about tennis return - Tennis Legends

Tennis Legends: Players 'must be asked' about tennis return - Halep
Simona Halep gives her views on what should happen next in the WTA Tour calendar and whether players should be consulted in the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
