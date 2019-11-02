Tennis

VIDEO - ‘Super sad moment’ - Nadal forced to withdraw from Paris Masters semi-final

Rafael Nadal withdrew injured ahead of his Paris Masters semi-final with Canada's Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal strain on Saturday.
