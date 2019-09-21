VIDEO - Team Europe answer the big questions - featuring Federer, Zverev, Tsitipas, Borg and more
Federer and Zverev beat Shapovalov and Sock to seal European advantage403 views • 16 hours ago
Team Europe answer the big questions - featuring Federer, Zverev, Tsitipas, Borg and more79 views • 8 minutes ago
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev interviewed after Laver Cup doubles win331 views • 16 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas gives Team Europe Laver Cup advantage after beating Taylor Fritz226 views • 17 hours ago
Laver Cup: Tsitsipas gives his take on Fritz victory203 views • 16 hours ago
No Grand Slam elephant in the room for Federer and Nadal6,273 views • 19/09/2019 at 13:13
Amazing insight as Federer coaches Fognini during his game against Jack Sock2,532 views • 21 hours ago
'I'm personally not scared of that team' - Kyrgios confident ahead of Laver Cup1,942 views • 19/09/2019 at 15:38
'One of the most important players on the tour' - Nadal hoping Murray comes back1,990 views • 19/09/2019 at 13:29
