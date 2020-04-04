Tennis Legends: Halep reveals home routines and 'struggles' in lockdown

VIDEO - Tennis Legends: Simona Halep reveals home routines and 'struggles' in lockdown
See moreSee less
Tennis Legends
Just now
Tennis Legends
Tennis Legends: Halep reveals home routines and 'struggles' in lockdown53 views • Just now
Tennis Legends Special: Simona Halep reacts to Wimbledon cancellation6,736 views • 12 hours ago
Tennis Legends: ‘You changed the game, man!’ – McEnroe heaps praise on Lendl1,653 views • 27/03/2020 at 17:09
Tennis Legends: Rod Laver on ‘superhuman Nadal’ and evolution of men’s game2,179 views • 20/03/2020 at 15:30
Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?1,230 views • 02/02/2020 at 06:00
Tennis Legends: Ball-tampering? Accidental or something more...?551 views • 29/01/2020 at 19:26
Tennis Legends: 'It's an aura!' - What makes Nick Kyrgios special?933 views • 29/01/2020 at 19:23
Tennis Legends - Young WTA stars have cracked it, but Next Gen men can’t cope with the pressure1,988 views • 28/01/2020 at 06:05
Federer is least likely of greats to win another Grand Slam - McEnroe1,409 views • 28/01/2020 at 06:04
More videos
Tennis Legends Special: Simona Halep reacts to Wimbledon cancellation
Chelsea start Coutinho talks, but may face competition - Euro Papers
The Debate: Who is the PL’s most underrated player?
Bayern's 'cyber training session' in coronavirus lockdown
Josh Berry's Ace Impressions: What Nadal and Federer were really talking about
On This Day: Van der Poel takes first road World Tour win in Flanders