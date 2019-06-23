Tennis

VIDEO - Tennis news - Highlights Barty beats Goerges to claim No. 1 crown

Highlights: Barty beats Goerges to claim No. 1 crown
8 views | 02:58
Eurosport

Just now

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty rose to the top of the women’s rankings on Sunday with a straight sets 6-3, 7-5 victory over Julia Goerges.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos