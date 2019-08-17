Tennis

VIDEO - Tennis news - Highlights: Novak Djokovic demolishes Pouille in second set to claim Cincinnati win

Highlights: Djokovic demolishes Pouille in second set to claim Cincinnati win
31 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic wore down Lucas Pouille after an even first set, dispatching the Frenchman 7-6(2) 6-1 in a Cincinnati Masters quarter-final in Ohio on Friday.
Tennis


