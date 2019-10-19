VIDEO - Tennis news - Highlights: See how Murray reached first semi-final in over two years

Andy Murray was forced to dig deep against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil but eventually wrapped up a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-4 victory in two hours and 36 minutes to reach his first semi-final in almost two-and-a-half years at the European Open in Antwerp on Friday.