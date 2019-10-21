Tennis video - Andy Murray's remarkable comeback continues - how will he perform at Australian Open?
See moreSee less
Tennis
Murray's remarkable comeback continues60 views • Just now
Highlights - Murray beats Wawrinka to win European Open, breaks down in tears5,566 views • 18 hours ago
Highlights as Bencic beats home favourite to win title in Moscow142 views • 13 hours ago
Emotional Murray reacts to European Open win - 'I didn't expect to be in this position at all'1,140 views • 17 hours ago
Murray: I didn't expect to reach an ATP final this quickly2,598 views • Yesterday at 11:12
Highlights: Murray beats Humbert in three to reach Antwerp final2,754 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Highlights: See how Murray reached first semi-final in over two years850 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp2,423 views • 16/10/2019 at 09:57
Watch the press conference where Federer confirmed his big Olympics decision3,164 views • 14/10/2019 at 17:11
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers
Highlights - Murray beats Wawrinka to win European Open, breaks down in tears
The Serie A club making moves for Ibrahimovic - Euro Papers
Selby and Gilbert react to 'other worldly' performance by Jester from Leicester
Is this the greatest and worst own goal of all-time? Probably
The moment Redding sealed BSB title despite Brookes' heroic efforts