Tennis

Tennis video - Aryna Sabalenka reigns supreme in Doha with win over Petra Kvitova

Sabalenka reigns supreme in Doha
44 views | 00:59
Eurosport

19 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Catch the highlights as Aryna Sabalenka won her sixth career title against Petra Kvitova in Doha.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos