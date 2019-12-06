Tennis

Tennis video - 'Dream come true' - Caroline Wozniacki's emotional speech after Australian Open win

'Dream come true' - Wozniacki's emotional speech after winning Australian Open
23 views | 03:19
Eurosport

5 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch back Caroline Wozniacki's emotional speech after winning the 2018 Australian Open - her first Grand Slam title.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos