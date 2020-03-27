Tennis

Tennis video - Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena explain 1m euro coronavirus donation

Djokovic explains 1m euro coronavirus donation
79 views | 01:06
Eurosport

6 hours ago

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena explain why they have donated 1 million euros to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos