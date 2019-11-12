Tennis

Tennis video - Rafa Nadal says 'bulls**t' to marriage question

Rafa Nadal says 'bulls**t' to marriage question
46 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

Rafael Nadal had a run-in with a journalist after his ATP Finals defeat to Alexander Zverev on Monday evening, rubbishing the suggestion his recent marriage affected his performance.
Tennis


