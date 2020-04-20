Tennis

Tennis video - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoy amusing chat on Instagram Live

Nadal and Federer talk childhoods, health and rehab in amusing Instagram chat
52 views | 08:38
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer shared smiles and laughs aplenty as they caught up on Instagram Live, following a technical hitch to start.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos