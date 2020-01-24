Tennis

Tennis video: Roger Federer re-lives his Australian Open highs and lows

Federer re-lives his Australian Open highs and lows... including those famous Nadal matches
My Grand Slam Journey

24/01/2020 at 18:56

From his early career to his biggest Australian Open triumphs, Roger Federer talks Eurosport through his biggest moments in 'Grand Slam Journey'. From his beginnings as a 'wild, fiery' youngster through those famous matches with Rafael Nadal, Federer explains how he became a six-time Australian Open champion.
