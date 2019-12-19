Tennis

Tennis video - Roger Federer targets Wimbledon or Olympics in 2020

Roger Federer targets Wimbledon or Olympics in 2020
2 hours ago

As he approaches his 22nd year on tour Roger Federer has highlighted another Grand Slam victory and the Olympic Games as his main goals for 2020.
