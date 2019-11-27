Tennis

Tennis video - The very best of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 2019

The very best of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 2019
81 views | 00:52
Eurosport

Yesterday at 13:32Updated Just now

We take a look back at the tremendous achievements of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 2019 with footage of some very special moments through a memorable season.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos