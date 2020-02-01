Tennis

VIDEO - Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & deft drop shots

Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & deft drop shots
446 views | 01:59
AO Top Of The Day

1 hour agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & crafty drop shots
See moreSee less

AO Top Of The Day


View moreMore videos of AO Top Of The Day
More videos