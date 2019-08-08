Tennis > Montreal Masters

VIDEO - Tennis news - Rafael Nadal: I knew Dan Evans was going to be a 'tough' match

Nadal: I knew Evans was going to be a 'tough' match
51 views | 00:37
Eurosport

3 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Rafael Nadal reflects on his victory over Dan Evans in Canada and looks ahead to his clash with Guido Pella.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos