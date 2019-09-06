Gerard Pique exclusive: 'Federer best player in history'; what he told Neymar

1,771 views | 07:31

In a Eurosport exclusive, tennis legend Boris Becker sits down with Barcelona star Gerard Pique for an in-depth chat at the US Open about the Davis Cup, Roger Federer and his controversial involvement in another sport.



Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.



Watch the 2016 US Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player!