Tennis > US Open

VIDEO - Tennis Legends: John McEnroe accuses Boris Becker of tactical coughing

Tennis Legends: McEnroe accuses Becker of tactical coughing
159 views | 01:43
Tennis Legends

37 minutes agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

John McEnroe puts Boris Becker on the spot about his amusing - and controversial - coughing tactics. Subscribe to the Tennis Legends Podcast!

Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.

Watch the 2016 US Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player!
See moreSee less

Tennis Legends


View moreMore videos of Tennis Legends
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos