Tennis > US Open

Tennis video - Andy Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now

Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now
61 views | 01:00
Eurosport

Just now

Andy Murray rules out playing singles at the US Open after his match against Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters.

Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.

Watch the 2016 US Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player!
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos