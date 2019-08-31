‘There is an acceptance of losing’ – Tennis Legends Podcast debate greatness of ‘Big Three’

197 views | 42:55

Boris Becker, Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe sit down at the US Open to debate whether Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the best-ever (21:00), why the younger generation are struggling to keep pace (23:00), earning respect (08:45), and why players are underutilising their serve (18:50). Plus, much more from the legends!



Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.



Watch the 2016 US Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player!