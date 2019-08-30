Tennis > US Open

US Open 2019 video - Ivan Lendl: I didn't turn Andy Murray around… I just gave him a nudge

Lendl: I didn’t turn Murray around… I just gave him a nudge
Ivan Lendl insists he isn’t responsible for Andy Murray’s transformation to Grand Slam champion, saying that he just gave him a little nudge.

Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.

