Tennis > US Open

US Open 2019 video - Ivan Lendl: Why the kids are struggling to crack the 'Big Three'

Ivan Lendl: Why the kids are struggling to crack the 'Big Three'
9 views | 03:00
Eurosport

33 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Ivan Lendl joins Mats Wilander at the US Open to explore why youngsters are struggling to crack the 'Big Three' in men's tennis.

Welcome to Flushing Meadows, New York, for 2016's final Grand Slam - the US Open. In the fevered atmosphere of the Arthur Ashe stadium, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams will be among those trying to live out the American dream.

Watch the 2016 US Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player!
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos