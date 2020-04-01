Tennis

VIDEO - Wimbledon cancellation was inevitable, says Jamie Murray

01/04/2020 at 21:07Updated 01/04/2020 at 21:18

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Jamie Murray says he thinks the cancellation of Wimbledon was inevitable in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.
