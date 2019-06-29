Tennis > Wimbledon

VIDEO - Roger Federer dismisses seeding controversy

Roger Federer dismisses seeding controversy
Roger Federer dismissed suggestions that his promotion to second seed has given him a favourable draw when he looked ahead to the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.
