'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff

VIDEO - 'She's going to be world number one' - John McEnroe backs Cori Gauff

John McEnroe believes 15-year-old Cori Gauff could be the number one player in the world if she is taken care of after her Wimbledon performances.
