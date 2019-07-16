Tennis > Wimbledon

VIDEO - Wimbledon 2019 - Novak Djokovic: I have a few more years in my legs

Novak Djokovic: I have a few more years in my legs
4 views | 00:48
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Novak Djokovic says he will continue to thrive on the tennis circuit for years to come providing he retains the support of his loved ones.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos