Simona Halep: My mum said I had to reach Wimbledon final

Wimbledon 2019 video - Simona Halep: My mum said I had to reach xfinal
See moreSee less
Tennis
Novak Djokovic: I have a few more years in my legs49 views • 22 minutes ago
Simona Halep: My mum said I had to reach Wimbledon final126 views • 27 minutes ago
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff3,397 views • 04/07/2019 at 15:29
Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'2,703 views • 03/07/2019 at 10:43
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber1,567 views • 29/06/2019 at 15:25
Kyle Edmund: Having Andy Murray back is obviously great973 views • 01/07/2019 at 10:40
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon874 views • 28/06/2019 at 17:49
Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles1,210 views • 30/06/2019 at 10:41
Pliskova powers past Kerber to win Eastbourne title425 views • 29/06/2019 at 17:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Bale handed surprise escape route from Real
How The Race Was Won: Team Ineos bossing GC battle
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time
Quickfire questions: Funniest guy at Mitchelton-Scott?
Watch the best sprint finish of the Tour de France as Van Aert outguns his rivals
Wild celebrations as Wout van Aert wins Stage 10