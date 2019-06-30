VIDEO - Wimbledon - Andy Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles
See moreSee less
Tennis
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber1,013 views • 19 hours ago
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon613 views • 28/06/2019 at 17:49
Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles39 views • 3 minutes ago
Pliskova powers past Kerber to win Eastbourne title280 views • 17 hours ago
Djokovic: Federer and Nadal have made me a better player125 views • 7 minutes ago
Thiem: I'm not a title contender at Wimbledon475 views • 19 hours ago
Roger Federer dismisses seeding controversy876 views • 12 hours ago
Nadal feels he is getting better and better ahead of Wimbledon234 views • 28/06/2019 at 22:02
Thiem on meeting Barcelona stars and favourite travel spot518 views • 28/06/2019 at 15:03
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves
Opinion: Out of control Neville could cost Lionesses
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon
Owusu Kwabena nearly grabs all three points for Ghana
Pliskova powers past Kerber to win Eastbourne title