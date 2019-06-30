Tennis > Wimbledon

VIDEO - Wimbledon - Andy Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles

Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles
39 views | 00:54
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Andy Murray says that reducing the length of singles matches might help tempt more top stars into the doubles.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos