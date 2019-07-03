VIDEO - Wimbledon Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'
See moreSee less
Tennis
Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'54 views • Just now
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber1,460 views • 29/06/2019 at 15:25
Kyle Edmund: Having Andy Murray back is obviously great389 views • 01/07/2019 at 10:40
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon813 views • 28/06/2019 at 17:49
Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles999 views • 30/06/2019 at 10:41
Pliskova powers past Kerber to win Eastbourne title407 views • 29/06/2019 at 17:31
Djokovic: Federer and Nadal have made me a better player1,832 views • 30/06/2019 at 10:38
Thiem: I'm not a title contender at Wimbledon1,535 views • 29/06/2019 at 15:43
Roger Federer dismisses seeding controversy5,049 views • 29/06/2019 at 23:00
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour
Ayew opens scoring for Ghana with lovely stepover and finish
Wiggins backs Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France
Highlights: Senegal beat Kenya to reach last 16
Highlights: Algeria brush aside Tanzania