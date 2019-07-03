Tennis > Wimbledon

VIDEO - Wimbledon Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'

Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'
54 views | 00:57
Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Serena Williams toys with the press when asked about a potential link-up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos