VIDEO - "I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title
See moreSee less
Tennis
"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title37 views • Just now
Medvedev continues stunning form to take Shanghai title347 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style798 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Ostapenko battles past Alexandrova452 views • 20 hours ago
Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final1,874 views • 23 hours ago
'It's crazy!' - Gauff can't believe latest win at WTA Linz1,950 views • 24 hours ago
'Brilliant!' - Gauff wins point with outrageous pass2,183 views • 24 hours ago
'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction10,329 views • 11/10/2019 at 18:56
Gauff secures first win against top-10 opponent when sinking Bertens1,005 views • 11/10/2019 at 20:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
Hamilton has Ferrari record in sights after sixth Mercedes title
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win
'Spineless' Jonathan Rea 'let us down' - Laverty