Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title

VIDEO - Tennis Highlights - Rising star Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko to win first WTA title
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title217 views • Just now
"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title369 views • 49 minutes ago
Medvedev continues stunning form to take Shanghai title423 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style847 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Ostapenko battles past Alexandrova461 views • 21 hours ago
Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final1,922 views • Yesterday at 16:43
'It's crazy!' - Gauff can't believe latest win at WTA Linz2,143 views • Yesterday at 16:02
'Brilliant!' - Gauff wins point with outrageous pass2,283 views • Yesterday at 15:44
'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction10,429 views • 11/10/2019 at 18:56
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
Hamilton has Ferrari record in sights after sixth Mercedes title
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win