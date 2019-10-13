Tennis > WTA Linz

VIDEO - Tennis Highlights - Rising star Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko to win first WTA title

Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title
217 views | 02:56
Eurosport

13 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch highlights of a terrific final at WTA Linz.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos