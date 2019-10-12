Tennis > WTA Linz

Tennis video - 'Brilliant!' - Cori Gauff wins point with outrageous pass

'Brilliant!' - Gauff wins point with outrageous pass
117 views | 00:32
Eurosport

Just now

Cori Gauff shows off her incredible athleticism and ability as she plays a blinding passing shot down the line at WTA Linz.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos