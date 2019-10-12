Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style

Tennis video - Highlights: Cori Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style118 views • 17 minutes ago
Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final466 views • 1 hour ago
'It's crazy!' - Gauff can't believe latest win at WTA Linz829 views • 2 hours ago
'Brilliant!' - Gauff wins point with outrageous pass1,139 views • 3 hours ago
'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction8,122 views • 23 hours ago
Gauff secures first win against top-10 opponent when sinking Bertens836 views • 22 hours ago
Djokovic says Tsitsipas 'definitely' has No 1 potential5,109 views • Yesterday at 17:35
'It's my biggest win... ever!' Gauff reaches first WTA final after beating Bertens3,180 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Ostapenko's impressive run continues with win over Rybakina196 views • 21 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia
'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle