Tennis > WTA Linz

Tennis video - Highlights: Cori Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style

Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style
118 views | 02:22
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Cori Gauff storms into the WTA Linz final in style with victory over Andrea Petkovic.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos