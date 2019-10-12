Tennis > WTA Linz

Tennis video - Highlights: Jelena Ostapenko battles past Ekaterina Alexandrova

Highlights: Ostapenko battles past Alexandrova
Jelena Ostapenko battles past Ekaterina Alexandrova to win their WTA Linz semi-final and set up a clash with Cori Gauff in the final.
