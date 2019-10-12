Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final

Tennis video - Watch Cori Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final
Tennis
Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final265 views • Just now
'It's crazy!' - Gauff can't believe latest win at WTA Linz484 views • 36 minutes ago
'Brilliant!' - Gauff wins point with outrageous pass861 views • 54 minutes ago
'So you can write on Twitter you mean?' Federer in no mood to discuss point deduction7,665 views • 22 hours ago
Gauff secures first win against top-10 opponent when sinking Bertens796 views • 20 hours ago
Djokovic says Tsitsipas 'definitely' has No 1 potential4,765 views • 23 hours ago
'It's my biggest win... ever!' Gauff reaches first WTA final after beating Bertens2,854 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: Ostapenko's impressive run continues with win over Rybakina183 views • 20 hours ago
Highlights: Alexandrova brushes Mladenovich aside29 views • 20 hours ago
