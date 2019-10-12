Tennis > WTA Linz

Tennis video - Watch Cori Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final

Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final
265 views | 00:30
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Cori Gauff closes out her brilliant victory over Andrea Petkovic to reach the final of WTA Linz. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos