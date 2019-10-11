Tennis > WTA Linz

VIDEO - WTA Linz highlights: Gauff secures first win against top-10 opponent when sinking Bertens

Gauff secures first win against top-10 opponent when sinking Bertens
54 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Coco Gauff produced a brilliant display to beat top seed Kiki Bertens in straight sets and reach the Linz Open semi-finals in Austria.
