Tennis > WTA Linz

VIDEO - WTA Linz highlights: Jelena Ostapenko's impressive run continues with win over Elena Rybakina

Highlights: Ostapenko's impressive run continues with win over Rybakina
10 views | 01:47
Eurosport

Just now

Jelena Ostapenko's impressive run continued as she beat Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-1.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos