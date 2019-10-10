Tennis > WTA Linz

WTA Linz video highlights: Jelena Ostapenko marches on after Alize Cornet retires in second set

Highlights: Ostapenko marches on after Cornet retires in second set
33 views | 02:43
Eurosport

35 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Jelena Ostapenko reached the Linz Open quarter-finals after opponent Alize Cornet retired trailing 7-5 4-1.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos