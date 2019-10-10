Highlights: Bertens digs deep to set up meeting with Gauff

WTA Linz video highlights: Kiki Bertens digs deep to set up meeting with Coco Gauff
Tennis
Highlights: Bertens digs deep to set up meeting with Gauff11 views • Just now
Highlights: Mladenovic battles back to send fourth seend Vekic packing10 views • Just now
Fabio Fognini spits towards umpire, mocks fan as bad-boy antics continue1,408 views • 9 hours ago
WTA Linz Highlights: Top seed Bertens defeats Doi334 views • 22 hours ago
WTA Linz Highlights: Petkovic defeats fifth seed Goerges in Linz89 views • 22 hours ago
Oops! Ostapenko lets go of her racket during serve5,043 views • Yesterday at 13:20
Highlights: Ostapenko storms past Korpatsch at WTA Linz447 views • Yesterday at 16:47
Murray explains why he told Fognini to 'shut up' during Shanghai Masters clash10,694 views • 08/10/2019 at 19:53
Andy Murray feeling 'competitive' ahead of Shanghai1,141 views • 06/10/2019 at 14:34
