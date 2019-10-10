Tennis > WTA Linz

WTA Linz video highlights: Kiki Bertens digs deep to set up meeting with Coco Gauff

Highlights: Bertens digs deep to set up meeting with Gauff
Top seed Kiki Bertens recovered from a set down to beat Alison van Uytvanck and reach the Linz Open quarter-finals.
